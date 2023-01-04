Myanmar junta marks Independence Day with show of force, mass pardons

Later in the day, the junta announced it would free 7,012 prisoners to mark the anniversary, though it did not specify whether the amnesty would include those jailed as part of a crackdown on dissent.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun did not respond to an AFP request for comment on whether Aung San Suu Kyi would be moved from her prison to house arrest as part of the amnesty.

In a speech to assembled troops, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing accused unidentified countries of "intervening in Myanmar's internal affairs" since the February 2021 coup.

The military was meeting with political parties for discussions on "the proportional representation electoral system", he said, without giving further details.

Analysts say the junta may scrap the first-past-the-post system that saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy win sweeping majorities in 2020 and 2015.

MUTED CELEBRATIONS

Myanmar declared independence from British colonial rule on Jan 4, 1948, after a long fight championed by General Aung San, ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi's father.

The junta has handed out hundreds of awards and medals to its supporters in the run-up to the event, including to a firebrand monk known for his role in stirring up religious hatred in Myanmar.

Wirathu - dubbed The Buddhist bin Laden by Time Magazine in 2013 following deadly communal riots - was awarded the title of Thiri Pyanchi on Tuesday, for "outstanding work for the good of the Union of Myanmar".

Independence Day is normally marked with festive street games, marches, and gatherings in public parks and spaces.

But celebrations of public holidays have been largely muted since the putsch as people stay home in protest against the junta.

AFP correspondents said there was an increased security presence in the commercial hub Yangon, which has been hit by a string of bomb attacks in recent months.

The United States embassy warned of "potential increases in attacks, targeted shootings, or explosions" on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, marked the day by sending "sincere greetings", adding that he anticipated the "further development" of relations, according to state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.

Russia is a major ally and arms supplier of the isolated junta, which has said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago was "justified".

Myanmar's military has made unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud during elections in November 2020, which were won resoundingly by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, as a reason for its coup.

International observers said at the time the polls were largely free and fair.