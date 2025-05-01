Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire

YANGON: Myanmar's military junta let a truce declared to spur aid efforts after last month's earthquake expire on Thursday (May 1), a ceasefire that monitors say it consistently violated with air strikes.

The Mar 28 magnitude-7.7 quake in Myanmar's central belt killed nearly 3,800 and has left tens of thousands homeless as the summer monsoon season approaches.

The junta – which snatched power in a 2021 coup, sparking a many-sided civil war – declared a ceasefire on Apr 2 and extended it last week as aid groups warned of a long road to recovery.

It expired at midnight on Wednesday (1.30am, Singapore time) with the junta information team making no announcement of an extension. A junta spokesman could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Monitors from the Britain-based Centre for Information Resilience logged 65 air attacks by the military during the proclaimed ceasefire period – many clustered in regions worst-hit by the quake.