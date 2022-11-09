Myanmar junta releases former top election commission officials

YANGON: Myanmar's junta said on Wednesday (Nov 9) it has released two top election commission officials jailed for fraud during the 2020 vote won by Aung San Suu Kyi's party.

Election commission chairman Hla Thein and spokesman Myint Naing were detained shortly after the military took power last year, alleging massive fraud in polls that international observers said were largely free and fair.

They were later jailed for three years each in closed-door trials for "failing to give explanations to the people over vote frauds".

The pair - both in their 70s - had their sentences quashed last month due to their age and health and the "benevolence of the state", the junta said in a statement.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The junta has cancelled the results of the 2020 elections, in which Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy trounced its military-backed rival.

It has said it will hold fresh elections next year, plans that have been slammed by the United States but praised by close ally and arms supplier Russia.

All political parties must ask for permission if they wish to meet foreign organisations or individuals, the junta-stacked election commission said in August.