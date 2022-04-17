Myanmar junta says it will free 1,600 prisoners in new year amnesty

YANGON: Myanmar's junta will release more than 1,600 prisoners from jails across the country on Sunday (Apr 17) to mark the Buddhist new year, it said, without specifying whether those being pardoned were protesters or common criminals.

The country has been in turmoil since the military's ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's government last year, which sparked huge protests and a deadly crackdown.

A total of 1,619 prisoners, including 42 foreigners have been "pardoned" and will be released to mark the new year, according to an announcement carried by state TV on Sunday morning.

It remains unclear whether anti-junta protesters or journalists jailed covering the coup will be among those freed.

There was also no mention of Australian academic Sean Turnell, a former advisor to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was arrested shortly after the coup.