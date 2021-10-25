Myanmar junta says UN rights report on country 'incitement to violence'

YANGON: Myanmar's junta on Sunday (Oct 24) labelled the United Nations' latest rights report on the conflict-wracked nation an "incitement to violence" and accused the body of interfering in its internal affairs.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in chaos since a February coup, with more than 1,100 killed in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

On Friday, the UN said it feared an even greater human rights catastrophe amid reports that tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons were being moved into restive regions in the north and northwest.

The tactics were "ominously reminiscent" of those deployed before a bloody crackdown on the Rohingya minority in 2016-2017, Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews warned the UN General Assembly.

The junta slammed the report on Sunday and accused the UN of using human rights "as a political tool to intervene in the internal affairs of Myanmar".

The report would "only lead to further division among (the) nation and incitement to internal violence", the junta-appointed Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.