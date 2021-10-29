Myanmar junta sentences aide of Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison for treason

YANGON: Myanmar's military junta sentenced a close aide of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison for treason on Friday (Oct 29), his lawyer said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military took power in a coup on Feb 1, with nationwide protests and more than 1,100 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

"U Win Htein was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment under section 124A by a special court," lawyer Myint Thwin told AFP, adding that they would appeal.

The former member of parliament is the first high-ranking member of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy to be sentenced by the junta after a trial.

The 80-year-old is a longtime political prisoner, who has spent long stretches of time in and out of detention for campaigning against military rule.