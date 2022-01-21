Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

YANGON: A Myanmar military tribunal sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party to death for terror offences on Friday (Jan 21), the junta said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,400 killed in a subsequent crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Junta opponents - including allies of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party and activists - have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms, forming local militias to defend themselves.

Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a member of the NLD arrested in November, was sentenced to death for offences under the anti-terrorism act, the junta statement said.

Prominent democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu - better known as "Jimmy" - received the same sentence from the military tribunal, the statement added, carrying pictures of both men.

Their sentences were also read out on state media's nightly news.

The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent but Myanmar has not carried out an execution for decades.