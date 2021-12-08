Myanmar soldiers accused of killing 11 after charred remains found

Myanmar soldiers have been accused of rounding up 11 people in a village in a central area of the strife-torn country before shooting them and setting fire to their bodies, according to residents in the area and media reports.

The charred remains were found in a village in Sagaing, an area which has seen fierce fighting between security forces and militia set up by opponents of military rule since a Feb 1 coup, said residents, who said that some of the victims were still alive when burned.

Video footage purporting to show the burned bodies was circulated on social media and images were published by some media including the Myanmar Now news portal.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage or claims over how the 11 died, and a spokesman for the military junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

A volunteer aid worker in the area, who asked not to be identified, said by telephone that troops had entered Don Taw village early on Tuesday (Dec 7), and the victims were killed at around 11am that day.

"The troops were just brutally killing anyone they could find," said the volunteer, adding that it was unclear if the victims were militia members or ordinary civilians.