Myanmar leader to visit Malaysia 'in next few days': Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing will visit Malaysia "in the next few days", Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Oct 6), after Kuala Lumpur launched a plan to return thousands of Myanmar migrants.

The visit comes after a group of nearly 1,500 returnees reached Myanmar on Sunday, with rights groups warning Rohingya refugees could be among those sent back.

Malaysia says about 5,000 Myanmar nationals have agreed to a "voluntary" return, but authorities have not commented on the ethnicities of those who have returned.

"During the visit of the President of Myanmar to Malaysia in the next few days, the foreign minister, the home minister, and I will raise issues towards a solution," Anwar told the Malaysian parliament Tuesday.

Naypyidaw has repatriated nearly 10,000 migrants from Malaysia this year, its state media said Monday.

Anwar said Myanmar had to "guarantee proper treatment to their own people so that there is no abuse, oppression and violation of human rights".

"But for me, any country that wants to bring back their people from our country, we welcome that," Anwar added.

The Malaysian visit will be among Min Aung Hlaing's most diplomatically significant since ASEAN leaders froze out Myanmar's junta following the 2021 coup and ensuing civil war.

But Anwar said last month he would welcome the Myanmar leader to expedite migrant repatriations.

"I want to tell him that we can be friends and trade. We can accept Myanmar, but they must accept (their refugees) back," Anwar said during a podcast interview.

The repatriation plan follows what Malaysia's human rights commission has called "growing hostility, discriminatory rhetoric and online attacks" against the Rohingya in Muslim-majority Malaysia.