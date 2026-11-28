A Myanmar military airstrike on a school in a rebel-controlled village in central Magway Region has killed at least 30 people, including an infant and several schoolchildren, a local witness and a spokesperson with the opposition National Unity Government said on Saturday (Nov 28).

The airstrike on Thursday came a week after the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in 2017.

The strike hit a school and monastery compound in Sinbaungwe Township around 3pm local time on Thursday during a religious ceremony, according to a joint statement by the NUG and the interim Magway Federal Unit Government, a rebel local authority aligned with opposition forces.

Four 500-pound aerial bombs, 12 artillery shells, and seven suicide drones were deployed, the statement said.

NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt and a local witness confirmed that more than 20 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the airstrike and artillery attacks alongside nine rebel fighters.

The local witness said there were no active clashes in the area at the time of the bombing, and added that rebel fighters only occasionally passed through the village.

Pro-military channels on Telegram claimed the airstrike targeted a graduation ceremony and gathering for rebel forces, but the military had not yet issued an official statement by Saturday afternoon.

The Myanmar government also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.