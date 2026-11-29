MRAUK U, Myanmar: The death toll from military airstrikes in Myanmar over the weekend rose to about 50, witnesses said on Sunday (Nov 29), a day after bombs hit a wedding venue and market in the war-ravaged nation.

The civil war in the Southeast Asian country has claimed more than 100,000 lives since a 2021 military coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, monitor ACLED estimates.

A military strike on Saturday on the wedding venue in Moe Bye township in the northeast killed 21 people, the head of a local humanitarian aid group said. Another witness put the toll at 17.

In separate strikes on Saturday in Mrauk-U, in Rakhine state, 29 people were killed, according to Hla Maung Oo, the head of a funeral organisation.

One of the strikes killed 10 civilians at a market in the afternoon, while a second strike hit the same area that evening, killing another 19 people, Hla Maung Oo said on Sunday.

He accused the military of intentionally targeting civilians.

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military - the only armed force in the country with fighter aircraft - for comment about the strikes.

An AFP journalist counted 28 dead bodies at a Mrauk-U cemetery on Sunday, while an additional body was taken to the deceased's hometown, according to Hla Maung Oo.