Myanmar junta chief vows continued crackdown, then elections

NAYPYIDAW: Flanked by tanks and missile launchers, Myanmar's junta chief on Monday (Mar 27) vowed no let up in a crackdown on opponents and insisted the military would hold elections - weeks after admitting it did not control enough territory to allow a vote.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government over two years ago after making unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.

The putsch sparked renewed fighting with ethnic rebels and birthed dozens of anti-junta "People's Defence Forces" (PDFs), with swathes of the country now ravaged by fighting and the economy in tatters.

The military will take "decisive action" against its opponents and ethnic rebels supporting them, Min Aung Hlaing told an audience of about 8,000 service members attending the annual Armed Forces Day parade in the military-built capital Naypyidaw.

"The terror acts of NUG and its lackey so-called PDFs need to be tackled for good and all," he said, referring to the "National Unity Government," a body dominated by ousted lawmakers working to reverse the coup.

The junta would then hold "free and fair elections" upon the completion of the state of emergency, he said.