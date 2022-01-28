Myanmar's year of turmoil: From coup to jailing of Aung San Suu Kyi

YANGON: Myanmar's military seized power on Feb 1 last year, ousting the civilian government and arresting its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Nearly 1,500 people have since been killed and thousands of others arrested as the junta wages a bloody crackdown on dissent.

Here is a look back at the year since the military's latest power grab, which ended a decade-long experiment with democracy after half a century of military rule.

PRE-DAWN RAIDS

Soldiers detain Aung San Suu Kyi and her top allies during pre-dawn raids on Feb 1 ahead of the opening of the new parliament.

The generals claim fraud in the November 2020 election, which Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

Their actions spark global condemnation, from Pope Francis to US President Joe Biden.

INTERNET BLOCKED

Resistance to the coup begins with people banging pots and pans - a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil spirits.

The junta tries to block social media platforms including Facebook, which is hugely popular in Myanmar. Nightly Internet blackouts are later imposed.

BOLD DEFIANCE

Popular dissent surges over the weekend of Feb 6 and Feb 7, with huge crowds gathering on the streets calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

In the following weeks, these protests swell to hundreds of thousands of people in cities and villages around the country.

Workers begin a nationwide strike on Feb 8.

A 19-year-old woman is shot in the head when police fire on crowds in the capital Naypyidaw the next day.

INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS

Washington soon announces sanctions against several military officials, including junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

More sanctions follow from Britain and the European Union.