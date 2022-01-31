Poverty, fear and explosions: Life in Myanmar one year on from the coup

SINGAPORE: Twelve months on from the military coup, the United Nations has projected that about half of Myanmar's 55 million people could fall under the poverty line this year.



In 2017, Myanmar’s poverty rate stood at about 25 per cent.

Myanmar has seen three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic since its first case on Mar 23, 2020, when it was still under the rule of former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The latest wave came after the military launched a coup on Feb 1, 2021.

By then, many had lost their jobs: Factories were forced shut amid widespread protests in the early months of the coup. Many who came to Yangon to make a living decided to either go back to their hometowns or change jobs.

With limited skills and a tight job market, finding new employment was not easy.

One Yangon resident, who requested not to be named, said: “Some people used their vehicles to make ends meet by either helping to transport goods or people. But that was tough as they had to grapple with rising petrol costs.

“It’s not uncommon to find many families in debt. They borrow money just to buy daily essentials and feed their children and loved ones.”