Myanmar military releases anti-Muslim monk

YANGON: Myanmar's junta said on Monday (Sep 6) it had released a firebrand anti-Muslim Buddhist monk jailed by Aung San Suu Kyi's toppled government on sedition charges.

Ashin Wirathu - once dubbed by Time magazine as the "Buddhist Bin Laden" for his role in stirring up religious hatred in Myanmar - was released after all charges against him were dropped, a statement said.

He was "receiving treatment at a military hospital" it added, without give any details on why he had been hospitalised.

The 53-year-old has long been known for his nationalist anti-Islamic rhetoric - particularly against the stateless Rohingya Muslim community.

In 2017, Myanmar's highest Buddhist authority banned him from preaching for one year over his tirades.

After the ban expired, however, the pro-military preacher once again became a regular at nationalist rallies, where he accused the government of corruption and fumed against its failed attempts to rewrite the junta-scripted Constitution.

He had been facing charges for attempting to bring "hatred or contempt" and of "exciting disaffection" towards the then-government of democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.