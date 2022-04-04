Myanmar military's beer sales tumble after junta boycott

YANGON: When Japanese brewing giant Kirin called time on its Myanmar operations last month, the news made little difference to Kyaw Gyi - like many drinkers, he had long boycotted the beer it produced with a military conglomerate.

For years, Myanmar Beer dominated bars and supermarket shelves, it's Japanese backing a sign of the economic liberalisation washing into the Southeast Asian country after the military relaxed its iron grip on power in 2011.

But after the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February last year, many turned their backs on the brew, along with a host of other goods made by companies linked to the armed forces, from soap to coffee.

"We know other beer brands are paying tax to the military, but we don't want all of our money going to them," said sailor Kyaw Gyi, sitting outside a bar on Yangon's 19th Street, a popular drinking haunt.

"We avoid it. If there is only Myanmar Beer in the restaurant, then we don't drink beer," he said, using a pseudonym.

Farther along the street in Yangon's bustling downtown, restaurant manager Zaw Naing said his establishment hadn't sold the light, five per cent brew since April last year.

It was not just the beer orders they had cancelled, he added - they also asked the brand to take back all the chairs, tables and umbrellas that bore its red, white and gold emblem.

"If people see the Myanmar Beer logo with our restaurant name, they won't come," he said, also asking to use a pseudonym.