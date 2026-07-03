Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing visits Laos in first trip to an ASEAN member state

Myanmar’s leader Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Laos on Friday (Jul 3) in his first visit to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member state since taking office.

He met Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane, where they signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), including one to cooperate on space technology.

Analysts say the visit is significant for regional geopolitical dynamics, as it signals a potential shift in how some members of the regional grouping are engaging with Myanmar's military-backed administration.

Min Aung Hlaing transitioned from head of the military government to the country's civilian leader in April.

As a bloc, ASEAN has neither endorsed Min Aung Hlaing's government nor recognised the staggered elections that concluded on Jan 25 this year. The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party was declared the winner of the polls, the first held since the military seized power in 2021.

Laos has already had various exchanges with Myanmar this year, including a visit to Naypyidaw by a delegation led by the Lao-Myanmar Friendship Association.

The two countries also held a series of high-level exchanges last month. A Lao military delegation visited Myanmar, while Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane met Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw.

These prior developments paved the way for Min Aung Hlaing's eventual visit to Vientiane.

BILATERAL TIES WITH NEIGHBOURS

Last month, Min Aung Hlaing visited Myanmar’s giant neighbours China and India.

He met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and secured at least 18 agreements in areas such as trade, healthcare and infrastructure cooperation.

China’s policy on Myanmar has long been one of non-interference, with Beijing occasionally urging Myanmar to pursue peace and reconciliation, while ensuring stability along their shared border.

In India, Min Aung Hlaing met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a five-day state visit, where the two leaders discussed matters relating to trade, connectivity and defence.

Myanmar and India share a land border stretching 1,643km, making security and cross-border trade pertinent issues in their bilateral relationship.

Since Min Aung Hlaing’s trip, the Myanmar army has been pushing to reclaim territories from rebel forces in a bid to reopen India-Myanmar trade routes, which have remained disrupted for years.

Khin Zaw Win, director of Tampadipa Institute, an advocacy organisation operating in Myanmar, noted that the country's shared borders with China and India make it important for Naypyidaw to maintain good relations with both neighbours.

Myanmar also serves as a land corridor linking India to Southeast Asia.

“Myanmar is the only ASEAN country that has long borders with both China and India. None of the other ASEAN countries have borders with India,” said Khin Zaw Win.

While Min Aung Hlaing's diplomatic trips to India and China benefit Myanmar and lend greater legitimacy to his leadership, analysts said the relationship also serves the strategic interests of both countries, which could use Myanmar as leverage in their dealings with ASEAN.

This is especially evident in tackling transnational crimes such as online scam operations. With Myanmar and fellow ASEAN member Cambodia emerging as major hubs, effective enforcement depends on cooperation across national borders, said Khin Zaw Win.

ASEAN’S STANCE

Analysts say ASEAN is expected to remain firm on its position on Myanmar – calling for the implementation of the agreed Five-Point Consensus peace plan before Min Aung Hlaing or his foreign minister can attend the regional bloc’s meetings in person.

While ASEAN continues to stress that the bloc remains united on that front, individual member states have been increasing their engagement with Myanmar.

Of the grouping’s 11 member states, five countries have sent their foreign ministers to Myanmar since the start of the year – the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in February vowed to help Myanmar bridge the gap with ASEAN.

Min Aung Hlaing's visit to Laos will be closely watched as a possible indicator of whether more ASEAN member states are prepared to deepen bilateral engagement with Myanmar.