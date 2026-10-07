Myanmar leader lands in Malaysia for migrant return talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Myanmar's leader landed on Wednesday (Oct 7) for his first visit to Malaysia since taking power in a 2021 coup, as Kuala Lumpur seeks his cooperation to return thousands of migrants.

Min Aung Hlaing has been a pariah in many capitals abroad since his putsch unleashed a civil war, but Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim invited him for talks about returning 5,000 Myanmar migrants.

The opaque repatriation scheme has been criticised by rights monitors, some fearing ethnic Rohingya may be sent back to a country where they have experienced persecution many deem genocide.

The two-day trip comes as Min Aung Hlaing makes a push for diplomatic recognition after being installed in April as civilian president, following elections branded a charade by democracy watchdogs.

Min Aung Hlaing touched down at 4.30am GMT (12.30pm Singapore time) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, state media images showed, with the Myanmar leader descending the steps to a waiting car.

His spokeswoman said on his trip: "The agenda will include discussions on the voluntary, dignified and safe repatriation of Myanmar nationals currently in Malaysia."