Myanmar's army-backed leader says he is reconsidering ASEAN relationship
ASEAN leaders have said they may consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation in the regional bloc, if the country makes progress on their longstanding plan to resolve its crisis.
Myanmar's military-backed leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday (Nov 18) he is reconsidering the country's relationship with the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN but would continue discussions with its members.
Min Aung Hlaing, whose coup against an elected civilian government in 2021 triggered a nationwide civil war, told parliament he also plans to hold a peace conference in February, with the aim of ending fighting within his five-year-term.
Elected president in April following a widely criticised election dominated by an army-backed party, Min Aung Hlaing has been pushing for re-engagement with the 11-nation ASEAN, which has excluded Myanmar's leadership from its summits since the coup.
He has made visits to several ASEAN member countries in recent months.
ASEAN leaders said on Sunday they may consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation in the regional bloc, if the country makes progress on their longstanding plan to resolve its crisis.
ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus
Following a 2021 military coup, ASEAN has excluded Myanmar from high-level meetings as it has yet to make meaningful progress on the bloc's Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.
During a meeting in April 2021, all ASEAN leaders reached a consensus about the situation in Myanmar.
The five points are:
First, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.
Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN.
Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre.
Fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.