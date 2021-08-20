Logo
Myanmar shadow government launches guerilla radio programme
Protesters hold a banner in support of the National Unity Government (NUG) as they take part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup and to mark the anniversary of 1962 student protests against the country's first junta in Yangon on Jul 7, 2021. (File photo: AFP/STR)

20 Aug 2021 07:01PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 07:01PM)
BANGKOK: A Myanmar shadow government working to overthrow the junta launched a daily radio programme on Friday (Aug 20) as it seeks to battle military-backed media for supremacy over the airwaves.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's administration was ousted in a February coup, sparking huge pro-democracy protests and a bloody military crackdown.

Dissident lawmakers from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party dominate a National Unity Government (NUG) in hiding or in exile, rallying support for the resistance on international news broadcasts.

On Friday, the first of a twice-daily 30-minute Radio NUG programme went on-air, providing COVID-19 updates and details of alleged military atrocities, and reading out letters from democracy supporters.

Another section was dedicated to local "self-defence" forces that have sprung up across Myanmar to battle junta forces - often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories.

"We are sending all our best wishes to you and we are very proud of you," read a letter one listener.

While promoting the launch, the NUG also urged listeners to buy a radio and tune in - likely an attempt to dodge any junta-enforced Internet blackouts.

Friday's programme was uploaded to the group's official Facebook page, and it was not clear where or how it would be able to access radio frequencies.

The junta has classified the NUG as "terrorists", meaning that anyone speaking to them - including journalists - can be subjected to charges under counterterrorism laws.

Security forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians since the February putsch, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.

Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing has justified his power grab by claiming electoral fraud in last November's elections, which were won by Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party.

Source: AFP/kg

