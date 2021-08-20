Myanmar shadow government launches guerilla radio programme

BANGKOK: A Myanmar shadow government working to overthrow the junta launched a daily radio programme on Friday (Aug 20) as it seeks to battle military-backed media for supremacy over the airwaves.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's administration was ousted in a February coup, sparking huge pro-democracy protests and a bloody military crackdown.

Dissident lawmakers from her National League for Democracy (NLD) party dominate a National Unity Government (NUG) in hiding or in exile, rallying support for the resistance on international news broadcasts.

On Friday, the first of a twice-daily 30-minute Radio NUG programme went on-air, providing COVID-19 updates and details of alleged military atrocities, and reading out letters from democracy supporters.

Another section was dedicated to local "self-defence" forces that have sprung up across Myanmar to battle junta forces - often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories.

"We are sending all our best wishes to you and we are very proud of you," read a letter one listener.