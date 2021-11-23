Myanmar opposition raises US$6.3 million on launch of 'revolution' bonds

A shadow government in Myanmar said it had raised US$6.3 million on the opening day of its inaugural bonds sale, in its biggest move yet to generate funds for its "revolution" to topple the ruling military junta.

Myanmar has been in bloody turmoil since the military's Feb 1 coup, and movements that have sprung up to challenge the junta have been mainly supported by public donations.

The National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of pro-democracy groups, ethnic minority armies and remnants of the ousted civilian government, said that bonds went on sale on Monday (Nov 22) to mainly Myanmar nationals overseas in denominations of US$100, US$500, US$1,000 and US$5,000, with two-year tenures.

Even though the bonds will generate no interest income for buyers, US$3 million worth were sold in the first three hours, the NUG said, increasing to US$6.3 million by the end of the day. Its overall target is US$1 billion.

"From this, I witness the enthusiasm of people in the case of uprooting the fascist military," NUG spokesman, Dr Sasa, said on Facebook.