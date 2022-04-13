Myanmar New Year celebrations dampened by protests, boycotts

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar have urged residents to boycott the country's traditional New Year celebrations, as activists and Buddhist monks defied security forces by staging small protests against last year's coup in some areas.

The country's most important holiday, known as Thingyan, runs to Saturday (Apr 16) and is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water fights on the streets.

"I want the world to know that our country is not back to normal yet," said Zay, a 34-year-old activist from the city of Yangon, who declined to give his full name for security reasons and called on people not to participate in festivities.

Celebrations for Thingyan have been muted for the past two years. In 2020, then leader Aung San Suu Kyi barred gatherings due to the pandemic and last year's holidays were hit by protests after her government was ousted by the military.