Myanmar poet turned rebel leader seeks new territory; worries about 'ephemeral revolutionaries'

Poet-turned-militia leader Maung Saungkha, one of the most prominent figures fighting for democracy in Myanmar, says that his armed group plans to start carving out territory in the country's heartlands to confront the junta more directly.

Maung Saungkha said that the move is a key strategic aim for his Bamar People's Liberation Army (BPLA) - a militia formed in the wake of the junta's February 2021 coup - now that it has gained training from allies and battle experience in the country's borderlands.

Most BPLA members are Buddhist Bamars, the ethnic group that accounts for two-thirds of the population and dominates central Myanmar where government institutions are based.

"For an army formed from Bamar people, it's an important part of our vision to be based in a Bamar region and to be active there," the 30-year-old commander said via text from his jungle camp near the border with Thailand.

Maung Saungkha said that the BPLA wants to work with the People's Defense Forces (PDF) - the armed wing of the National Unity Government formed from the remnants of Aung Sang Suu Kyi's administration that is seeking to supplant the junta. The PDF is comprised of hundreds of militias, many of which are mostly Bamar.

The Myanmar-based Institute for Strategy and Policy estimates that the BPLA has about 1,000 members - a figure that would make it one of the country's biggest new militias.

The BPLA's growth owes much to Maung Saungkha's skills in building bridges with other armed groups, according to a key ally and two analysts. It also underscores how new militias have become entrenched in Myanmar's political landscape, even if they are far from toppling the junta.

The National Unity Government, which provides the BPLA with some food support, said that to rebase centrally the BPLA would have to negotiate with its defence ministry to ensure smooth cooperation with PDF troops.

The junta did not respond to requests for comment for this article. It says armed groups that oppose it are "terrorists" who sow chaos and kill civilians. It has charged Maung Saungkha with sedition as it has done with most opponents of its rule.

Maung Saungkha and the BPLA's political officer, Yoe Aunt Min, said that the fight against the junta would be long and acknowledged the BPLA faces significant challenges - particularly funding and waning motivation to keep fighting among some recruits.

Bamar dominance has long been resented by Myanmar's many minorities, but Maung Saungkha's background has helped the BPLA forge strong ties with other ethnic armed organisations, delicate work seen as critical for the resistance.

Before the coup, he was a poet who had been jailed for a verse that lampooned authority, who then became a high-profile activist, advocating for equality for minorities and federalism.

That track record has given the BPLA "ideological heft", said Richard Horsey, senior Myanmar adviser at the think-tank Crisis Group.