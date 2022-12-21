Myanmar police arrest human trafficking gang linked to deaths of 13 Rohingya

YANGON: Myanmar police have arrested 12 suspected members of a human trafficking gang linked to the deaths of 13 Rohingya, the military said.

Police raided a compound in Hlegu town near the commercial hub Yangon on Dec 9, seizing five vehicles and an oil tanker used in the trafficking, the junta said on Tuesday (Dec 20).

The gang had trafficked 255 "Bengalis" from western Rakhine state it said, using a pejorative word for the Muslim minority, who face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

It did not say what their final destination was.

Thirteen Rohingya found dead on a roadside near Hlegu on Dec 5 were linked to the ongoing investigation into the gang, it said.