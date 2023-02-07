Myanmar refugees in Malaysia struggle to get a place in school, find limited opportunities

Her fellow classmates are six years younger than her, but Ms Lian San Ching said she does not mind – she is luckier than many fellow refugees still struggling to find a place in schools.

The limited slots for education among the Myanmar migrants are often prioritised for younger children, leaving young adult students in the lurch.

LACK OF EDUCATION

Thousands of Myanmar students have fled to neighbouring countries to pursue their studies, in the two years since a military coup ended the nation’s short-lived democracy.

The army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and suppressed opposition to the takeover.

Many civilians, including students who joined street protests, were killed or arrested. Attacks on schools, teachers and students due to the conflict have left many too scared to return to classrooms.

Aid agency Save the Children said in June last year that half of Myanmar's children are now missing out on formal education, with enrolment dropping by up to 80 per cent in parts of the country since the unrest.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns also disrupted school terms.

As a result, those who have fled to a new country are easily a few years behind their peers in education level.

“They feel they are too old; they don’t know English like others,” said Ms Bella Cing Kop Khan. “Because of all those weaknesses, they are afraid to go back to school but some are willing to try.”