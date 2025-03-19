Myanmar relief camps receive last WFP aid as cuts begin

MYANMAR: Distraught Myanmar relief camp dwellers received final handouts from the World Food Programme on Wednesday (Mar 19) as the UN agency begins halting aid to a million people in the country because funding has dried up.

President Donald Trump's slashing of the US aid budget has contributed to "critical funding shortfalls" for WFP, forcing it to make sweeping cuts in Myanmar, which has been racked by a four-year, multi-sided civil war.

"I pray every night that this news is not true," said Byar Mee, who on Tuesday received the last of her monthly payouts worth around US$50, which she uses to feed her family of five.

"I pray to God that the donors are blessed and are able to help us again," she told AFP in a camp outside the northeastern city of Myitkyina. "Please help us and pity us."

Since the military toppled a civilian government in 2021, Myanmar has been in the grip of a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and pushed the poverty rate up to 50 per cent.

Because of cuts, WFP says it will only serve around 35,000 people in April – a fraction of the 15 million people unable to meet their daily food needs.