Myanmar returns first batch of Chinese scam workers to Thailand

MAE SOT, Thailand: Myanmar on Thursday (Feb 20) handed over the first batch of hundreds of Chinese scam centre workers who are set to be repatriated through Thailand in the coming days.

Thousands of foreigners are expected to be freed and returned from scam compounds in Myanmar in the coming weeks, starting with 600 Chinese over the next three days.

The compounds run by criminal gangs are staffed by foreigners, many of whom say they were trafficked and forced to work running internet scams swindling people around the world.

Many of those involved are Chinese and Beijing has stepped up pressure on Myanmar and Thailand to shut the centres down.

The Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), a militia allied with the Myanmar junta, has said it is preparing to deport 10,000 people linked to the compounds in areas it controls on the border with Thailand.

Two double-decker coaches delivered a first round of returning workers to the border post in the western Thai town of Mae Sot on Thursday morning, AFP journalists at the scene saw.

"First group of 50 Chinese have crossed to Thailand and headed to the airport. There will be three more batches (today), each with 50 Chinese," a local border task force official told AFP.