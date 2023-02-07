On the water with Myanmar's 'river cleaners'

YANGON, Myanmar: Ma Yu launches her makeshift polystyrene boat into a Yangon creek for another day of trawling the filthy waters for plastic and tin cans with her team of "river cleaners".

Around 10 others join her in the dawn light, driven to work the foetid grey-brown murk of Pazundaung creek by the economic crisis that has gripped Myanmar since the 2021 military coup.

They gather recyclable materials to sell to traders, their only source of income since losing their jobs after the putsch that upended the economy and sparked widespread unrest.

"There was no job for me on the land and I'm responsible for my children and my husband's healthcare," the 36-year-old Ma Yu told AFP, her cheeks and forehead daubed with the sandalwood "thanakha" paste popularly used in Myanmar to ward off the blazing sun.

"So I rented some polystyrene sheets and I went onto the creek with my neighbour. On the first day, we managed to collect some plastic and cans to sell. We were happy," she said.

Myanmar's economy has been battered by the fallout of the coup, with more than a million people losing their jobs, according to the International Labour Organization.

Ma Ngal, 41, came to the river after losing her job selling vegetables and fish at a Yangon stall, with her carpenter husband also unable to find regular work.

"I didn't tell my parents and family members that we are doing this work," said Ma Ngal.

"But they found out, and I had to explain to them that I'm doing this for my family."