Myanmar and Russia agree to new military alliance

YANGON: Myanmar and Russia have signed a five-year military cooperation pact, Moscow said on Tuesday (Feb 3), sealing an alliance analysts say has been crucial to the junta's grip on power.

Myanmar's military snatched power in a 2021 coup, triggering a civil war, and has relied on backing from Russia as well as neighbouring China to keep its forces stocked.

Air strikes by Russian-made jets have kept surging rebel factions at bay, while also frequently targeting civilians in attacks some conflict monitors say amount to war crimes.

Russia's defence ministry announced the new pact lasting until 2030 after a Monday visit to Myanmar by the Kremlin's top security official, Sergei Shoigu, state news agency TASS said.

Myanmar state media also confirmed the deal for "enhancement of defence cooperation" on Tuesday, but, like their Russian counterparts, gave scant details about what it entails.

While the junta's use of Russian jets is well documented, some conflict monitors say Myanmar has also shipped gear to Russia to bolster its attempt to invade Ukraine.

"Russia fully supports the Myanmar leadership's course to protect territorial integrity and strengthen national sovereignty and security," Shoigu told junta officials, according to TASS.