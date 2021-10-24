Myanmar says it's committed to ASEAN peace plan, despite general's snub

Myanmar's military rulers pledged on Sunday (Oct 24) to cooperate "as much as possible" with a peace plan agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), despite a stern rebuke of the regional bloc for excluding the country's top commander from a summit this week.

In an announcement in state media on Sunday, the junta said it upholds the principle of peaceful coexistence with other countries and would cooperate with ASEAN in following a five-point "consensus" agreed in April, a plan backed by the West and China.

ASEAN foreign ministers decided on Oct 15 to sideline Min Aung Hlaing, leader of a Feb 1 Myanmar coup, for his failure to implement that plan, which included ending hostilities, initiating dialogue, allowing humanitarian support and granting a special envoy full access in the country.

The junta struck back late on Friday, accusing ASEAN of departing from its principles on consensus and non-interference. It refused to agree to send a politically neutral Myanmar representative instead of Min Aung Hlaing.

ASEAN chair Brunei has not responded to Myanmar's rejection.