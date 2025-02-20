Chinese workers from Myanmar scam centres heading home

MAE SOT, Thailand: Hundreds of Chinese workers were heading home on Thursday (Feb 20) after being returned from online scam centres in Myanmar, as authorities crack down on the illegal operations.

Thousands of foreigners are expected to be freed and returned from scam compounds in Myanmar in the coming weeks, starting with 600 Chinese over the next three days.

The compounds run by criminal gangs are staffed by foreigners, many of whom say they were trafficked and forced to work running internet scams swindling people around the world.

Many of those involved are Chinese and Beijing has stepped up pressure on Myanmar and Thailand to shut the centres down.

Two double-decker coaches delivered the first group of workers across the border from Myanmar onto the tarmac of an airport in the western Thai town of Mae Sot on Thursday morning.

Dozens of people, seemingly all men, boarded a special China Southern Airlines plane directly from the buses, mounting the steps after being checked by an official with a clipboard.