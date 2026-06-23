Over 5,000 people trapped in Myanmar scam centres near Thai border: Rights group

BANGKOK: More than 5,300 people are still trapped in online scam centres near Myanmar's Thai border, a human rights group said, over one year after thousands were freed during a multinational crackdown in the region.

In a letter to Thai police on Monday (Jun 22), urging them to take action, the Civil Society Network for Human Trafficking Victim Assistance (CSNHTV) said many of those trapped were foreign nationals held at four locations inside areas controlled by a Myanmar militia.

The group estimates that the people trapped include around 1,600 Chinese nationals, some 200 Burmese, 20 Thais, as well as citizens from the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brazil, Russia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Scam centres in Southeast Asia, including those in Myanmar and Cambodia, run illegal online schemes that defraud people worldwide and generate billions of dollars of annual revenues, according to the United Nations.

Many of these facilities, such as those along parts of the Myanmar-Thailand border, are operated by foreign nationals trafficked there by criminal gangs, often working in oppressive environments and subjected to abuse.