Myanmar scam hub sweep triggers fraudster recruitment rush

BANGKOK: Recent raids on one of Myanmar's most notorious internet scam hubs sparked a recruitment rush as fleeing workers scrambled to enlist at nearby fraud factories, experts and insiders told AFP.

Online scam hubs have mushroomed across Southeast Asia, draining unsuspecting victims of billions of dollars annually in elaborate romance and crypto cons.

Many workers are trafficked into the internet sweatshops, analysts say, but others go willingly to secure attractive salaries.

Late October raids roiled Myanmar fraud factory KK Park, sending more than 1,500 people fleeing over the border to Thailand - but many stayed behind to pursue new opportunities in the black market.

A Chinese voluntary scam worker told AFP that a few hundred people who left KK Park arrived at his own compound 3km away on Oct 23 - lured by monthly salaries of up to US$1,400.

The man spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, but shared with AFP a live location on a messaging app showing he was in Myanmar, near the Thai border.

"Some people will be picked up by unscrupulous bosses, while others will be picked up by good companies," he said. "It all depends on your luck."

Jason Tower, senior expert at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, told AFP many KK Park scammers have simply been "re-recruited" by other gangs.

"There are some people looking for a new location to engage in scamming from," he said. "They might see this as a job."