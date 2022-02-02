Myanmar shadow government drops objections to ICJ's Rohingya genocide case

Myanmar's shadow government, set up after last year's military coup, said it accepts the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to hear allegations that the country committed genocide against its Rohingya minority.

Before the military seized power last year, Myanmar's government led by the now-ousted Aung San Suu Kyi had filed preliminary objections to the ICJ over the case brought by Gambia in a move seen as likely to delay proceedings.

The National Unity Government (NUG), a parallel administration including deposed lawmakers in exile, said in a statement issued on Tuesday (Feb 1) that it had withdrawn all preliminary objections to the case.

Still, it is not clear whether this would affect the legal process since the NUG said that through a "bureaucratic idiosyncrasy" the ICJ has been communicating with Myanmar diplomats in Brussels who were under the control of the junta.

"Should the ICJ recognise the military, it would embolden the junta to continue and escalate its daily atrocity crimes," the NUG said in a statement.

It urged the ICJ to deal with Myanmar's permanent representative to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun.