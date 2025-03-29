Malaysia deploys team to Myanmar as Southeast Asia offers condolences and help to quake-hit neighbours

KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia and Indonesia have sent and offered help to Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude quake hit on Friday (Mar 28).

Malaysia has deployed a 10-member team from its national disaster management agency to quake-hit Myanmar and will send another 40 people on Sunday, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Myanmar revised its death toll from the earthquake to 694 on Saturday morning – up from Friday's 144 – and reported 1,670 people injured.

Its ruling junta has made a request for international aid and declared a state of emergency in the regions of Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Eastern Shan State and the capital Naypyidaw.