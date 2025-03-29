Malaysia deploys team to Myanmar as Southeast Asia offers condolences and help to quake-hit neighbours
ASEAN chair Malaysia has deployed a 10-member team from its national disaster management agency to Myanmar and will send another 40 people on Sunday.
KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia and Indonesia have sent and offered help to Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude quake hit on Friday (Mar 28).
Malaysia has deployed a 10-member team from its national disaster management agency to quake-hit Myanmar and will send another 40 people on Sunday, its foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Myanmar revised its death toll from the earthquake to 694 on Saturday morning – up from Friday's 144 – and reported 1,670 people injured.
Its ruling junta has made a request for international aid and declared a state of emergency in the regions of Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Eastern Shan State and the capital Naypyidaw.
The powerful quake was also felt in Chiang Mai, Ho Chi Minh City and the Thai capital Bangkok, which has reported eight deaths and also declared a state of emergency.
"Based on the findings of the advance team, a second (national disaster management agency) deployment involving 40 personnel is scheduled to depart on Sunday," said Malaysia’s foreign ministry about the deployment to Myanmar, as reported by local media.
"This larger team will focus on addressing priority areas identified during the initial assessment, ensuring that Malaysia's assistance remains targeted, relevant, and responsive to the evolving situation."
Malaysia holds chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, and its Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said ASEAN member states are coordinating relief efforts through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.
Various Southeast Asian countries have also extended condolences to people affected by the quake.
“On behalf of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones, and our prayers go to those injured and displaced,” said Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on social media on Friday.
Anwar said Malaysia is also closely monitoring developments in Yunnan in southern China, where tremors have been felt and structural damage reported.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto sent condolences and offered help to Myanmar and Thailand.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both countries during this difficult time," he wrote on X on Friday night.
"Indonesia stands ready to provide all necessary support for recovery efforts in the affected areas."
The Philippines sent condolences to Myanmar and Thailand and said it is ready to help, officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Health said Saturday, reported GMA News Online.