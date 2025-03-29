Rescuers dig for survivors after huge quake hits Myanmar, Thailand

NAYPYIDAW: Rescuers dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings on Saturday (Mar 29) in a desperate search for survivors after a huge earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand, killing more than 150 people.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar in the early afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

The quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with severe damage reported in the second biggest city, Mandalay.

At least 144 people were killed and over 700 injured in Myanmar, according to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, but with communications disrupted, the true scale of the disaster has yet to emerge from the isolated military-ruled state.

It was the biggest quake to hit Myanmar in over a century, according to US geologists, and the tremors were powerful enough to severely damage buildings across Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres away from the epicentre.

Rescuers in the Thai capital worked through the night searching for workers trapped when a 30-storey skyscraper under construction collapsed, reduced in seconds to a pile of rubble and twisted metal by the force of the shaking.