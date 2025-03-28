What we know so far about the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand

MYANMAR'S RESPONSE

In a rare request, Myanmar's military junta called for international humanitarian aid and declared a state of emergency in six regions and states, including Naypyidaw and Mandalay.

"We want the international community to give humanitarian aid as soon as possible," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.

Min Aung Hlaing on state television said he had opened routes for international assistance and had accepted offers of help from India and the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN.

THAILAND'S RESPONSE

Bangkok was also declared an emergency zone, with some train and light rail services suspended temporarily. Parks have been kept open overnight for those who are not able to sleep at home.

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who visited the site of the skyscraper collapse, said that "every building" would need to be inspected for safety.

COUNTRIES, ORGANISATIONS REACHING OUT

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong offered his condolences to all who have lost their loved ones in the quake.

“Singapore stands in solidarity with those affected. We are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to offer assistance where needed. In times of crisis, ASEAN’s strength lies in our unity and shared commitment to supporting one another,” he said in a Facebook post.

He urged Singaporeans in Myanmar and Thailand to stay safe and take all necessary precautions.

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said that the government "stands ready to extend assistance".

"The Singapore Civil Defence Force is prepared to deploy the Operation Lionheart contingent to assist with urban search and rescue operations as well as disaster relief efforts in Myanmar, in coordination with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management," he said in a Facebook post.

The European Union has reached out to offer assistance to those affected by the quake and so has France separately.

"Heartbreaking scenes from Myanmar and Thailand after the devastating earthquake. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on social media platform X. "Europe's Copernicus satellites are already helping first responders. We are ready to provide more support."

"We are ready to provide support as soon as the need has been expressed and we have evacuated our premises in Bangkok to guard against any form of risk," said France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

India, also affected by the quake's tremors, said it is ready to offer "all possible assistance" to Myanmar and Thailand.

"Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X. "In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby."

The World Health Organization also said it had triggered its emergency management system and was mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies.