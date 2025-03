What we know so far about the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand

SINGAPORE: A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (Mar 28) afternoon, leaving destruction in its wake.

Tremors from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake were also felt in neighbouring Thailand and China.

Here is what we know about the disaster so far:

WHAT HAPPENED

The tremor's epicentre was located about 17.2km from Myanmar's Mandalay. It hit at a relatively shallow depth of 10km at around 12.50pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Shortly after, the shocks were felt in Thailand's capital Bangkok, prompting people to evacuate from buildings and onto the streets.

A powerful 6.4-magnitude aftershock then followed, as well as several moderate ones.

According to USGS, earthquakes occur fairly often in Myanmar, with six major quakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher hitting the area near the Sagaing Fault - running north to south through the country's centre - between 1930 and 1956.