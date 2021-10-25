Logo
Asia

Myanmar threatens to skip ASEAN summit over junta chief's exclusion
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said that Myanmar was undecided on whether to attend the ASEAN summit. (File photo: AFP/Thet Aung)

25 Oct 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 08:14PM)
YANGON: Myanmar's junta threatened on Monday (Oct 25) to skip an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit after the bloc said that the country's military chief could not attend over doubts about the government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, triggering nationwide protests and a violent crackdown on dissent.

Earlier this month, ASEAN - under international pressure to broker a diplomatic solution to the conflict - excluded junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from a forthcoming leaders' summit.

The exclusion from the Oct 26 to Oct 28 meeting in Brunei "broke ASEAN principles", junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told local media on Monday.

He confirmed that the bloc had instead invited a "non-political" representative - director general of the foreign affairs ministry Chan Aye.

"But we aren't sure whether to attend or not ... Attending it could affect our country's sovereignty and image," the spokesman said.

ASEAN issued the rare rebuke to Myanmar after the junta rebuffed requests that a special envoy meet with "all stakeholders" in the country - a phrase seen to include deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar, mostly ruled by the military since a 1962 coup, has been a thorn in ASEAN's side since it joined in 1997.

Elections in 2015 overwhelmingly won by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party ushered in civilian rule - but this was cut short by the most recent coup.

Source: AFP/kg

