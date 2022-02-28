Myanmar troops accused of holding children hostage during clashes

Myanmar soldiers took a group of civilians, including at least 80 children, hostage for two days during clashes with rebels before releasing most of them on Monday (Feb 28), according to media reports, a rebel group and a shadow government statement.

The incident happened in the Sagaing region in Myanmar, which has been the scene of fierce fighting between militia groups opposed to the military coup.

Air strikes and raids by the military at the weekend in Yinmabin, a township about 120km west of Mandalay, had driven out most villagers, but dozens of children and some teachers were stranded at a monastery that also housed a school, according to media reports.

The Irrawaddy newspaper said on Sunday that 85 children and 10 teachers had been taken hostage, citing residents in the area.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports and a spokesman for the junta did not respond to requests for comment.