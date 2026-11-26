YANGON: Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing said his government would not comply with "inappropriate" aspects of a UN court ruling that the state committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, state media said on Thursday (Nov 26).

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week delivered a searing guilty verdict, finding Myanmar forces systematically killed, raped and destroyed property of civilians from the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 crackdown in western Rakhine state.

It ordered Myanmar authorities to prosecute and punish anyone suspected of perpetrating genocide, compensate survivors and facilitate safe passage home for refugees - more than 700,000 of whom fled to Bangladesh.

Speaking during a meeting Wednesday, coup leader Min Aung Hlaing said "Myanmar would take the actions appropriate for a responsible country but would not comply with requirements it considered inappropriate", state media said.

The ex-general commanded the military during the Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, triggering an ongoing civil war.

Min Aung Hlaing was installed this year as civilian leader following deeply restricted elections.

In his first publicised comments on the ICJ ruling, which determined state rather than individual responsibility, he called the case a "one-sided accusation" against Myanmar.

He also said the "term 'genocide' had seriously affected the country's reputation", according to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar.

"As the country's leader, he considered himself primarily responsible for all matters occurring in the country and would not accept any actions that undermined the nation," it added.

While the decisions of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, the court has no way of enforcing its verdicts.