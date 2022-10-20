Deadly bombing in Yangon’s biggest jail: Urban resistance group claims responsibility

In its statement titled "Death sentence to the Insein Prison Officer", STA said the Myanmar army was responsible for "aimlessly" shooting at crowds.

Eyewitnesses said that after one bomb went off at the delivery counter at the prison, people panicked and ran out. That was when Myanmar army officers allegedly fired into the crowd.

SHADOW GOVERNMENT CONDEMNS VIOLENCE

Aung Myo Min, human rights minister of the shadow National Unity Government - an alliance of anti-junta groups - told CNA that he condemns the violence.

“We are sad to learn (of) the bomb blast that cause (the death of) the civilians, including the mother of our activist in prison,” he said.

“Everyone should take serious caution not to cause any damage to the innocent people while attempting to attack towards the terrorist military. Protection of our people is a must in every circumstance.”

STA said that its troops took no damage and stressed that it was not tied to any political body.

It also warned that it would continue to arrange more attacks on the State Administrative Council, or the military junta, and its subordinates.

According to the Myanmar News Agency, the Union Minister for Home Affairs from the military junta, Lt-Gen Soe Htut, inspected Insein Prison in Yangon on Wednesday, following the blast.

He met and comforted families of deceased and injured prison staff and provided cash assistance, the news site reported.