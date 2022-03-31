Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi back in junta court after COVID-19 quarantine

YANGON: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned for hearings in a junta court Thursday (Mar 31) after being quarantined when COVID-19 was detected among her staff, a source with knowledge of her case said.

The 76-year-old's civilian government was removed in a coup last year that triggered mass protests, and she faces a raft of charges that could see her sentenced to more than 150 years in jail.

Currently on trial for alleged corruption, breaching Myanmar's official secrets act and pressuring the election commission, Aung San Suu Kyi was placed in quarantine last week after COVID-19 was found among her staff.

On Thursday she "appeared before the district judge" for her official secrets act trial in a special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, said a source with knowledge of the matter.