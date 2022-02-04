Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces new bribery charge in string of cases: State TV
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces new bribery charge in string of cases: State TV

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi faces new bribery charge in string of cases: State TV

Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson and general secretary of Myanmar's opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) party, answers questions from students at Columbia University in New York, on Sep 22, 2012. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Burton)

04 Feb 2022 01:54AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 01:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Myanmar's military government announced a new bribery charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, the country's state broadcaster reported.

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of at least 150 years in prison. She has been already been sentenced to a total of six years detention for other cases.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military, which overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government in a coup last February, could not be reached for comment. Lawyers for Aung San Suu Kyi, who have been barred from speaking about her cases, could also not be reached for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us