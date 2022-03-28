Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi in quarantine after staff tests COVID-19 positive

YANGON: Detained former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has skipped three days of her trial in a junta court after COVID-19 was detected among her staff and she was placed in quarantine, a source with knowledge of the case said on Monday (Mar 28).

The 76-year-old's civilian government was ousted in a coup last year that triggered mass protests, and she faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years.

Currently on trial for alleged corruption, breaching Myanmar's official secrets act and pressuring the election commission, Aung San Suu Kyi has not appeared in court since last Thursday, the legal source told AFP.

"Some people in her company have been infected by COVID-19 ... and so she's kept in quarantine, although she's not infected," the source said.

"We are worried because we haven't been able to see her."

Former president Win Myint - charged alongside Aung San Suu Kyi - appeared at the court on Monday via video conferencing, the source added.