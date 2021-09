Myanmar's biggest cities hit by brief power outages

YANGON: A power blackout briefly hit Myanmar's main urban centres and far-flung towns on Friday (Sep 24), including commercial hub Yangon and parts of the capital Naypyidaw, authorities and AFP correspondents said.

Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation reported a "temporary power outage in Yangon region today at 1.35pm", adding that it was working to restore power.

Myanmar's second-biggest city of Mandalay, the eastern town of Hpa-an, southern Mon state and parts of Rakhine state in the west also lost power, residents told AFP.

Parts of the military-built capital Naypyidaw also experienced outages.

By 2.10pm power had been restored, Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation said in a statement.

Local media reported an official from Naypyidaw's Electricity Department as saying the national grid had suffered a "system breakdown", without elaborating.

Power outages are common in Myanmar due to a creaky and outdated electricity grid, with demand regularly outstripping supply during the sweltering summer months.

The country has been in turmoil since a Feb 1 military coup that ousted the government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Yangon's state-backed electricity provider warned residents in July that electricity supply could be disrupted if they continued refusing to pay their power bills - part of an ongoing boycott of junta services.