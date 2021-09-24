Myanmar's biggest cities hit by power outages

YANGON: A power blackout hit Myanmar's main urban centres and far-flung towns on Friday (Sep 24), including commercial hub Yangon and parts of the capital Naypyidaw, authorities and AFP correspondents said.

Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation reported a "temporary power outage in Yangon region today at 1.35pm" local time, adding that it was working to restore power.

Myanmar's second-biggest city of Mandalay, the eastern town of Hpa-an, southern Mon state and parts of Rakhine state in the west had also lost power, residents told AFP.

Parts of the military-built capital Naypyidaw were also experiencing outages.

Local media reported an official from Naypyidaw's Electricity Department as saying the national grid had suffered a "system breakdown", without elaborating.