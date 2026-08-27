Myanmar’s Dawei port megaproject could offer a regional shipping shortcut, but viability doubts linger

BANGKOK: Years after ending a joint venture with Thailand to build Southeast Asia’s largest industrial zone – including a deep-sea port that could offer a regional shipping shortcut – Myanmar is looking to revive the megaproject with Russia’s involvement and renewed interest from Bangkok.

The Dawei special economic zone (SEZ) in southern Myanmar was conceived as one of Southeast Asia's great new gateways when planning began about two decades ago.

The plan was to develop a regional town pinned in the deep south of a rural fishing peninsula, into a world-class deep-sea port on the Andaman Sea, surrounded by heavy industry and connected by road and rail directly to Thailand's industrial heartland along its Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Planners saw it connecting production centres as far east as Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City with the Indian Ocean, potentially speeding the movement of goods between mainland Southeast Asia and markets to the west by several days by bypassing the Strait of Malacca.

Both countries had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2008 to develop the SEZ. But after struggles with financing, infrastructure requirements and disagreements, a development concession held by a Thai-led private consortium was terminated in 2020.

Naypyidaw is now formally trying to restart the project, and though it has not publicly named a master developer, it has an interested partner in Russia.

In July, it said work to set the geographical boundaries of the port was in its final stages, less than 18 months after Moscow and Naypyidaw signed an investment cooperation framework covering Dawei.

Russian involvement has subsequently expanded into proposals for a deep-water port, 660 MW power plant, oil refinery and other heavy industry.

Thailand is showing renewed interest in the merits of Dawei too. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's relationship with Myanmar’s authorities has visibly warmed in recent months.

Min Aung Hlaing made his first official visit to Thailand as president in August, during which the neighbours agreed to cooperate on road, maritime, port and cross-border linkages, including the transport corridor to Dawei, which lies about 140 km west of the Thai border crossing at Phu Nam Ron in Kanchanaburi province.

“Our countries, Thailand and Myanmar, are ready for a new chapter in economic cooperation that is based on trust, confidence and the mutual benefit of the people of both nations,” Anutin said.

Min Aung Hlaing also used an accompanying business forum in Bangkok to explicitly promote Dawei.

Despite the latest developments, observers noted the area around the SEZ remains mired in armed conflict.

They also questioned if Russia’s interest would be sufficient for the project’s viability and what Thailand stood to gain from renewed engagement with Dawei.