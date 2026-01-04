Myanmar's military government releases more than 6,100 prisoners on independence anniversary
The military has arrested thousands of protesters and activists since its February 2021 coup that ended Myanmar's brief democratic experiment and plunged the nation into civil war.
YANGON — Myanmar's junta said on Sunday (Jan 4) it would release more than 6,000 prisoners as part of an annual amnesty to mark the country's independence day.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has pardoned 6,134 imprisoned Myanmar nationals, the National Defence and Security Council said in a statement.
Fifty-two foreign prisoners were also to be released and deported, it said in a separate statement.
Other prisoners received reduced sentences, except for those convicted of serious charges such as murder and rape or those jailed on charges under various other security acts.
The release terms warn that if the freed detainees violate the law again, they will have to serve the remainder of their original sentences in addition to any new sentence.
The yearly prisoner amnesty "on humanitarian and compassionate grounds", according to the national security council, comes as the country marks 78 years of independence from British colonial rule.
The prisoner releases, common on holidays and other significant occasions in Myanmar, began Sunday and are expected to take several days to complete.
Hundreds of people were waiting for the release of their family members outside Yangon's Insein prison on Sunday, holding papers with names of prisoners on them, an AFP journalist said.
"I am waiting for my dad to be released. He was arrested and imprisoned for doing politics," said one man outside the prison.
"His sentence is about to end. I hope he will be released as soon as possible," said the man, who declined to be named due to security concerns.
However, there was no sign that the prisoner release would include former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in the military takeover in 2021 and has been held virtually incommunicado since then.
DECISIVE LEAD
Myanmar's junta opened voting in a phased month-long election a week ago, with its leaders pledging the poll would bring on democracy.
However, rights advocates and Western diplomats have condemned it as a sham and a rebranding of martial rule.
The pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) has a decisive lead in the first phase, with the USDP winning 90 per cent of the lower house seats announced so far, according to official results published in state media on Saturday and Sunday.
The USDP - which many analysts describe as a civilian proxy of the military - has won 87 of the 96 lower house seats announced, the results published in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper showed.
Six ethnic minority parties picked up nine seats.
The winners of six townships have yet to be announced in the first phase of voting. Two more phases are scheduled for Jan 11 and 25.
The massively popular but dissolved National League for Democracy (NLD) of democratic figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi did not appear on ballots, and she has been jailed since the coup.
The military overturned the results of the last poll in 2020 after the NLD defeated the USDP by a landslide.
The military and USDP then alleged massive voter fraud, claims that international monitors say were unfounded.
The junta has said turnout in the first phase last month exceeded 50 per cent of eligible voters, below the 2020 participation rate of around 70 per cent.
A key aide to Aung San Suu Kyi was among hundreds of prisoners freed by the junta in a pre-election amnesty in November.
The junta said that month that more than 3,000 prisoners would have their sentences dropped, after they were prosecuted under post-coup legislation restricting free speech.
Myanmar became a British colony in the late 19th century and regained its independence on Jan 4, 1948.
The anniversary was marked in the capital, Naypyitaw, with a flag-raising ceremony.