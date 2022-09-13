Najib hospitalised for fluctuating blood pressure; 1MDB trial postponed 

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak has been hospitalised since Monday (Sep 12), said his legal team as it sought to postpone his 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption trial.

Lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told the High Court on Tuesday that the former prime minister, 69, has to undergo several tests, which might take a few days.

“There are issues with his health, because he seems to have exhibited fluctuating blood pressure. The cause for it has not been detected, so they are doing their very best,” said Muhammad Shafee as quoted by Bernama.

He also informed the court that Najib, who is hospitalised at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), will be transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN) later.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam did not object to the postponement, and Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah then fixed Wednesday afternoon for mention to get an update on Najib’s condition.

According to Malaysian media, Najib's 1MDB trial was initially scheduled to take place from Monday to Thursday this week, with one prosecution witness testifying on money that flowed in and out of Najib’s previous personal bank account with AmIslamic bank.

The witness was expected to continue testifying on Tuesday.

On Monday, the trial was cut short when the High Court was told that the former prime minister’s health condition was “quite bad” and needed medical attention.

The prosecution team told the High Court judge that Najib needed to be sent to hospital for medical attention as the high blood pressure medication he was taking had given him adverse effects.