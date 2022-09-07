Najib issued cheques totalling RM8.4 million to individuals, political entities, companies: Bank officer

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak used his personal bank account to issue RM8.4 million (US$1.87 million) in cheques to individuals, political entities and companies between 2011 and 2012, the High Court heard on Wednesday (Sep 7).

Among the individual recipients of the cheques were former land and cooperative development minister Kasitah Gaddam and former human resources minister Richard Riot Jaem, who each received cheques amounting to RM100,000, said Badrul Hisam Mohamad, a senior manager in AmBank's cheque processing division.

Badrul Hisam said this during his examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Deepa Nair Thevaharan in Najib’s trial over the misappropriation of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A total of 38 cheques were issued to 18 individuals, six political entities and six companies.

The 18 individuals received cheques amounting to more than RM2.1 million, Badrul Hisam said.

The six companies, meanwhile, received a total of close to RM1.43 million in cheques from Najib's account.

Finally, five United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) branches and divisions received cheques totalling RM4.67 million, while RM200,000 was paid to the Tun Razak Barisan Nasional branch, Badrul Hisam added.

He noted that the UMNO branches and divisions which received cheques were Pekan UMNO, Pekan UMNO Wanita, Selangor UMNO, Selangor UMNO Wanita and Machang UMNO.

"Among the companies that received the cheques from Najib are Qalif Umar Creative, Semarak Konsortium Satu Sendirian Berhad, Gading Emas Management Services, Fanisa Consultancy and Services, and Two One Holidays Malaysia Sendirian Berhad," he added.